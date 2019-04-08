Anchor holds on consumers' inflation expectations: NY Fed
Apr. 08, 2019 11:39 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Consumers see home prices rising 3.0% in the next year, on a median basis, for the fourth straight month, staying at the lowest level of the series, which goes back to 2013, according the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's March Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Median inflation expectations at the one-year horizon are stable at 2.8% in March, while increasing by 0.1 percentage point to 2.9% at the three-year horizon.
- Median expected change in the cost of gas increased to 4.7% from 4.3%, the highest reading since last June.
- One-year ahead expected changes in the cost of food, medical care, college education, and rent in March all stayed within 0.1 pp of the prior month's expectations.
- Consumer still expect household spending to rise faster than income growth. The median expected household income growth increased to 2.8%, after three months of declining, however median household spending growth expectations was unchanged at 3.1%.
- Previously: NY Fed survey shows anchored inflation expectations (March 11)