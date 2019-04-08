Security names gain on "robust" sales - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says recent field checks indicate "robust" cybersecurity sales activity that bodes well for the group ahead of earnings.
Ives writes that larger deal activities were particularly strong with deals over $1M potentially up 20%+ Y/Y in Q1.
Wedbush's top picks in the group with earnings date: Check Point (CHKP +0.7%) on April 18, Zscaler (ZS +1.6%) expected on June 5, Tenable (TENB -1.4%) on April 30, Palo Alto (PANW -0.2%) expected on June 3, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) expected May 7, and Cyber Ark (CYBR +1.7%) expected May 2.
