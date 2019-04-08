Shell to enter China shale oil with Sinopec joint study agreement

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.2% ) signs an agreement with Sinopec (SNP +0.2% ) to jointly study an East China block, part of China's early efforts to unlock the potentially massive unconventional resource.

SNP says the study - a rare case of joining with a foreign energy major on shale oil in China - will be conducted on the Dongying trough of Shengli in eastern province of Shandong.

SNP hopes Shell’s expertise in shale oil exploration could help it turn around its fortunes at Shengli oilfield as the reserves at the giant conventional oilfield are depleting rapidly, says Angus Rodger, research director of Asia-Pacific upstream at Wood Mackenzie.