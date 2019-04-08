Chanticleer partners with Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) announces partnership with Restaurant Revolution Technologies, an off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide.

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, through its Order One platform, provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point-of-sale systems.

“Along with DoorDash and Thanx, Revolution ties together our current strategies and tactics to capitalize on the off-premise marketplace while simplifying the impact on operations and adding value to our guests through connecting online ordering to loyalty”, stated Fred Glick, Chanticleer Holdings President.