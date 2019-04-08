LSE's Turquoise braces for a hard Brexit
Apr. 08, 2019 11:59 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF)LDNXFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The London Stock Exchange's (OTCPK:LDNXF) Turquoise pan-European platform will move trading in euro-denominated shares to its new Dutch hub if the U.K. crashes out of the European Union on Friday without a deal.
- Meanwhile, British, Swiss, and U.S. shares will remain on its existing platform in London.
- If the trading in euro-denominated shares moves out of the U.K. due to a hard Brexit, Turquoises plans to reintroduce European Economic Area shares on its London platform during the course of the year.
- Previously: Crunch week in the Brexit process (April 8)