Lindsay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.43M (-11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lnn has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.