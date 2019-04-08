PriceSmart Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+68.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.93M (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, psmt has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.