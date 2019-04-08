K92 Mining announces record Q1 production from Kainantu Gold Mine

K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF +1.8% ) announces Q1 gold production of 19,125 ounces, with copper and silver production of 264,114 pounds and 5,564 ounces, respectively

The company says that Kainantu Gold Mine reports record production of ~19,740 AuEq ounces, +20% Q/Q and recoveries averaged at 93.7% for gold and 93.9% for copper.

The company also commences expansion of the Kainantu Gold Mine to double annual capacity to 400,000 tons.

For FY19, the company expects capex of $30M, with production to be 68-75,000 oz AuEq in 2019 and 115-125,000 oz AuEq in 2020.

Forecasts FY19 cash costs of ~$580-$620/ounce AuEq, and AISC of ~$780-$820, dropping to below $500 and $700, respectively in FY20