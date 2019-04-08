Copper outlook bullish ahead of expected supply-demand gap

Copper industry analysts and executives going to Santiago, Chile, for the Cesco conference are feeling bullish, as a key indicator of the market for copper concentrates points to the tightest market in more than five years.

"We are looking at a classic resource cycle," says BMO Capital's Colin Hamilton. "No one has copper coming now, when it is needed, but everyone has projects coming 2022-2023 - potentially after we’ve had to drive some substitution."

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) has started building its Quellaveco mine in Peru, which will begin ramping up in 2022, and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has said its Quebrada Blanca expansion in Chile will start producing in 2021, joining First Quantum's (OTCPK:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine, which started producing this year.

As a result, CRU Group has cut its deficit forecast and now expects the market to enter a small surplus this year and next.

Morgan Stanley, which last month listed copper as its top pick among metals, expects the market will post a deficit of 406K tons this year and of 187K tons next year and foresees prices rising above $3/lb. by the end of this year or the beginning of next.

The case for a supply-driven deficit in copper this year is strengthened by news from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) that it would cut capacity by half at its Mutanda plant in Congo, a two-month road blockage at MMG Ltd.’s Las Bambas mine in Peru and rains in northern Chile at the beginning of the year, Stanley analysts say.

Other relevant tickers include FCX, SCCO, RIO, BHP, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:JJCTF, CPER