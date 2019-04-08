Stocks wilt ahead of Q1 earnings

The three major U.S. stock head back down after paring earlier declines as investors digest a slew of analyst reports ahead Q1 earnings season.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall 0.2%, while the Dow, down 0.5%, is dragged down on the backs of GE (-7.9%) and Boeing (-5.0%).
Industrials (-1.0%) and utilities (-0.8%) lead the downward path, while energy (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.2%) are the only S&P sectors on the rise.
Other notable movers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (-2.9%), Allstate (-2.0%), Dollar Tree (-3.6%), Schlumberger (+2.6%), Wynn Resorts (+2.5%), and CBS (+2.1%).
Crude oil rises 1.6% to $64.09 per barrel.
10-year Treasury little changed, with yield at 2.51%.
Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 97.07.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox