Stocks wilt ahead of Q1 earnings

The three major U.S. stock head back down after paring earlier declines as investors digest a slew of analyst reports ahead Q1 earnings season.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall 0.2% , while the Dow, down 0.5% , is dragged down on the backs of GE ( -7.9% ) and Boeing ( -5.0% ).

Industrials ( -1.0% ) and utilities ( -0.8% ) lead the downward path, while energy ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.2% ) are the only S&P sectors on the rise.

Other notable movers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( -2.9% ), Allstate ( -2.0% ), Dollar Tree ( -3.6% ), Schlumberger ( +2.6% ), Wynn Resorts ( +2.5% ), and CBS ( +2.1% ).

Crude oil rises 1.6% to $64.09 per barrel.

10-year Treasury little changed, with yield at 2.51%.

Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 97.07.