Goldman Sachs's head of consumer i-bank group to exit: Reuters

Rob Sweeney, who heads the consumer and retail group of Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.2% ) investment bank, will leave the company at the end of April, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, will replace Rob Sweeney as head of the investment banking team that advises consumer-related companies.

Sweeney will join an unnamed private equity firm, said a person familiar with his plans.

