Hearst chooses Comcast's FreeWheel to power OTT advertising

Hearst Television is going with Comcast's FreeWheel (CMCSA +0.6%) to power its Hearst Anyscreen over-the-top advertising product.
Anyscreen will use FreeWheel's Monetization and Revenue Management platform to expand access to premium inventory.
It's a first step designed to enhance the value of local broadcast inventory; next steps will focus on furthering the unification of digital video and linear TV inventory, a focus for both companies.
Hearst owns and operates TV and radio stations serving 26 media markets (and reaching more than 21M TV households) across 39 states.
