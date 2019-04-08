Hearst chooses Comcast's FreeWheel to power OTT advertising

Hearst Television is going with Comcast's FreeWheel (CMCSA +0.6% ) to power its Hearst Anyscreen over-the-top advertising product.

Anyscreen will use FreeWheel's Monetization and Revenue Management platform to expand access to premium inventory.

It's a first step designed to enhance the value of local broadcast inventory; next steps will focus on furthering the unification of digital video and linear TV inventory, a focus for both companies.

Hearst owns and operates TV and radio stations serving 26 media markets (and reaching more than 21M TV households) across 39 states.