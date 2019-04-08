Tech

Hearst chooses Comcast's FreeWheel to power OTT advertising

|About: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)|By:, SA News Editor

Hearst Television is going with Comcast's FreeWheel (CMCSA +0.6%) to power its Hearst Anyscreen over-the-top advertising product.

Anyscreen will use FreeWheel's Monetization and Revenue Management platform to expand access to premium inventory.

It's a first step designed to enhance the value of local broadcast inventory; next steps will focus on furthering the unification of digital video and linear TV inventory, a focus for both companies.

Hearst owns and operates TV and radio stations serving 26 media markets (and reaching more than 21M TV households) across 39 states.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox