Anglo American to quit Los Bronces expansion if it affects the glaciers

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) is preparing for environmental assessment for its $3B expansion project of Los Bronces copper mine in Chile, and the company says it will abandon the expansion if any potential damage to the nearby glaciers and ground water is identified.

The underground deposit at Los Bronces is estimated to have a 1.7% copper grade, and the company estimates it will reduce production costs from $1.50/pound to ~$1.3/pounds.

Anglo American owns 50.1% of Los Bronces, with a joint venture between Codelco and Mitsui holding 29.5% and 20.4%, respectively