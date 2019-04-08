Credit Suisse downgrades semis on valuation

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dips 0.3% compared to the 0.2% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after Credit Suisse downgrades semis from Overweight to Benchmark while staying Overweight on global tech stocks.

The firm says semi valuations are less attractive now than at the end of December with P/E relatives now at levels that have the sector underperforming about 75% of the time.

Credit Suisse strategists also cite concerns about the lengthening smartphone cycle.

Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH