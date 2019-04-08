Nasdaq erases loss as IT moves into the green

The Nasdaq erases its earlier loss, improving to flat in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 and Dow pare their losses as more industry sectors start to rise.

The Nasdaq had fallen as much as 0.6% in morning trading.

The S&P is down ~0.1% , vs. -0.4% earlier; the Dow, -0.5% , had declined as much as 0.7%.

Following energy ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ), the consumer discretionary sector rises 0.2% and information technology gains 0.2% . Lagging the broader index are industrials ( -0.9% ), utilities ( -0.7% ), and real estate ( -0.6% ).

Crude oil +1.8% to $64.24 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.516%.