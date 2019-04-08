Nasdaq erases loss as IT moves into the green

The Nasdaq erases its earlier loss, improving to flat in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 and Dow pare their losses as more industry sectors start to rise.
The Nasdaq had fallen as much as 0.6% in morning trading.
The S&P is down ~0.1%, vs. -0.4% earlier; the Dow, -0.5%, had declined as much as 0.7%.
Following energy (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.3%), the consumer discretionary sector rises 0.2% and information technology gains 0.2%. Lagging the broader index are industrials (-0.9%), utilities (-0.7%), and real estate (-0.6%).
Crude oil +1.8% to $64.24 per barrel.
10-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.516%.
