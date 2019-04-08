Concert Pharma down 16% on adverse patent ruling

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE -15.8% ) slumps on more than double normal volume following a ruling by the U.S. Patent Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) that its U.S. Patent No. 9,249,149 is invalid.

Incyte (INCY -0.6% ) initiated the review because Concert's patent applies to the active ingredient in CTP-543, an analog of ruxolitinib, which Incyte claimed failed to show anything new. Ruxolitinib is the active ingredient in Incyte's Jakafi.

Update: In a statement, Concert says the PTAB's decision is "appealable," adding that it is committed to defending the '149 patent. It also intends to stay the course with developing CTP-543 for alopecia areata.