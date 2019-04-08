Orbcomm sets telematics solutions for construction-equipment show

Orbcomm (ORBC -3.4% ) says it plans to launch an enhanced Web platform and its latest telematics devices for heavy equipment at the Bauma trade show this week.

Bauma 2019 starts today in Munich, Germany, and showcases construction machinery.

The company will show off its latest version of FleetEdge, which can now process a much broader range of data points (including engine temperature, fuel level, idle times and average power percentage) regardless of OEM or machine type -- a boon to mixed fleet managers, the company says.

New telematics hardware is built to withstand extreme weather and environmental conditions as well.

Orbcomm also has new analytic, predictive and diagnostic tools to mine data for efficiencies.