Sibanye says union verification supports wage agreement extension

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +6.5% ) pushes out to new 52-week highs as gold and metals stocks generally advance.

In recent updates to its ongoing labor-oriented disputes, SBGL disclosed that an independent exercise to verify the movement in union membership of employees at its South African gold operations between Nov. 22 and Feb. 18 was concluded on April 4; the company says the outcome of the verification exercise supports extension of the wage agreement at its gold operations and its position that on Feb. 18, the NUM, UASA and Solidarity unions collectively represented the majority of employees at the South African gold operations.

Commenting on the outcome, SBGL CEO Neal Froneman said, "Irrespective of the court outcome, we will not entertain a revision to the wage agreement or any other type of settlement that undermines our other stakeholders."