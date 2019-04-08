Rio Tinto approves $343M investment in Zulti South project

Rio Tinto (RIO +2% ) approves a US$343M (A$481M) expansion of its Richards Bay mining operation in South Africa via the construction of the Zulti South project.

Rio says the Zulti North ore body grade is declining, thus the Zulti South mine is required to maintain production of high-margin zircon and rutile as well as provide sufficient ore to support TiO2 sales.

Rio says the first phase of the Zulti South mine will underpin Richards Bay's supply of zircon and ilmenite over the life of mine; construction is scheduled to start in mid-2019, subject to receiving all necessary permits, with first commercial production expected in late 2021.