Israel Electric to buy gas from Noble Energy, Leviathan partners

Israel Electric chooses the Leviathan gas field off the country’s Mediterranean coast for a short-term natural gas supply deal for ~4B cm of gas once production begins this October until June 2021.

IEC says it opted for Leviathan’s identically priced bid because it was seeking to diversify its sources of natural gas, which is now supplied exclusively by Tamar; Noble Energy (NBL -1.4% ) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) are partners in both ventures.

NBL operates and owns a 39.66% stake in Leviathan, which is one of the world’s largest gas discoveries of the past decade.