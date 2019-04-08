Barclays activist holder renews quest for board seat
Apr. 08, 2019 3:02 PM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)BCSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays (BCS -0.4%) shareholder Sherborne Investors issues another letter to shareholders to seek their backing for the election of its founder Edward Bramson to Barclays's board.
- Contends that Bramson's "experience and temperament on the board would be a strongly stabilizing influence on the board," the letter says.
- Bramson has been trying, unsuccessfully so far, to get the British bank to reduce its investment banking unit, which he says limits shareholder returns and may increase the bank's need for fresh capital.
- Last month, CEO Jes Staley fired the head of its investement banking division, taking control of the unit himself.
