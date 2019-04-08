Maxar's refueling bus passes NASA design review

Maxar Technologies (MAXR +6.4% ) says it's successfully completed a design review with NASA on a project designed to ease refueling satellites in low earth orbit.

A spacecraft bus Maxar is building for NASA's Restore-L project is set to ship to the space agency in 2020 for a planned 2022 launch, after passing Critical Design Review.

Maxar is also building both robotic arms for the Restore-L craft.

That spacecraft will rendezvous with and refuel the U.S. Geological Survey's Landsat 7 remote sensing satellite -- which was not designed to be serviced.