Maxar's refueling bus passes NASA design review

Maxar Technologies (MAXR +6.4%) says it's successfully completed a design review with NASA on a project designed to ease refueling satellites in low earth orbit.
A spacecraft bus Maxar is building for NASA's Restore-L project is set to ship to the space agency in 2020 for a planned 2022 launch, after passing Critical Design Review.
Maxar is also building both robotic arms for the Restore-L craft.
That spacecraft will rendezvous with and refuel the U.S. Geological Survey's Landsat 7 remote sensing satellite -- which was not designed to be serviced.
