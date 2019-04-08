Norway set to abandon billions of barrels of oil in the Lofoten islands

Norway's opposition Labor Party over the weekend said it would withdraw its support for oil exploration off the sensitive Lofoten islands in the Arctic, creating a solid majority in parliament to keep the area off limits for drilling.
Oil companies led by Equinor (EQNR +1.4%), Norway's biggest producer, have said gaining access to Lofoten is key if the country wants to maintain production as resources are being depleted; estimates suggest that 1B-3B barrels could be hiding off the archipelago, which is considered a natural wonder.
Norway’s biggest oil union, Industry Energy, a long-time Labor, criticized the party's new stance on Lofoten, which was adopted less than two years after an internal party compromise on the issue.
Now read: Tracking Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - March 2019 Edition »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox