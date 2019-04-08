Aimia launches stock buyback of up to C$150M

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF +4.2% ) offers to buy up to C$150M of its common shares through a so-called modified Dutch auction.

The offer allows shareholders to select a price ranging from C$3.80-C$4.50 per share (in increments of C$0.05 per share).

Aimia will determine the lowest purchase price that will allow it to buy the maximum number of shares properly tendered to the offer, without exceed a total purchase price of C$150M.

If fully subscribed, the offer would represent up to 25.9% of total shares issued and outstanding at April 8, 2019.

Mittleman Brothers, which controls ~18.1% of Aimia's shares outstanding, has notified Aimia that it doesn't plan to participate in the offer.

