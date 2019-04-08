Eversource to move ahead with Cape Cod battery project

Eversource Energy (ES -0.6% ) advances plans to install a 25 MW lithium-ion battery in Provincetown, Mass., after residents approved a lease for the project last week.

Provincetown, on the northern tip of Cape Cod, has faced a growing frequency of power outages, and ES says the battery will help maintain power during power outages and would defer construction on a 13-mile distribution line through the Cape Cod National Seashore.

ES, which also is working to develop a 14.9 MW facility on Martha’s Vineyard, says it plans to have the battery in service by the end of next year.