Valeura Energy near tapping 10T cf of gas in Turkey

Canadian gas explorer Valeura Energy (OTC:PNWRF +11.4%) says it will unveil plans to list on the London Stock Exchange this week, as it nears the launch of work on a major Mediterranean project holding ~10T cf of gas to supply Turkey and provide Europe with an alternative to Russian gas imports.
Valeura CEO Sean Guest says the company has enough funds to carry out the work in Turkey’s gas-rich Thrace basin until 2020, but he is understood to be lining up the London listing to help fund further work.
Valeura, which is working on the project with Equinor (EQNR +1.5%), completed deep appraisal well drilling last October and will continue to evaluate the basin through further drilling over the year ahead.
Now read: Murphy's Exit: Good But Not Great »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox