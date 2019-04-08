Valeura Energy near tapping 10T cf of gas in Turkey

Canadian gas explorer Valeura Energy (OTC:PNWRF +11.4% ) says it will unveil plans to list on the London Stock Exchange this week, as it nears the launch of work on a major Mediterranean project holding ~10T cf of gas to supply Turkey and provide Europe with an alternative to Russian gas imports.

Valeura CEO Sean Guest says the company has enough funds to carry out the work in Turkey’s gas-rich Thrace basin until 2020, but he is understood to be lining up the London listing to help fund further work.