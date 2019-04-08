Seagate reveals new RAID storage products

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) shows off two new storage solutions for creative professionals and "prosumers": the LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle and LaCie 2big RAID.

The Rugged RAID Shuttle external drive is designed to be durable with drop, shock, water, and dust resistance. The drive has an 8TB storage capacity, up to 250 MB/s in RAID 0 for performance and RAID 1 for data redundancy, and USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility. The Shuttle costs $529.99, includes a one-month subscription to Adobe's All Apps plan, and will be available next month.

The 2big RAID has up to 16TB of capacity for desktop storage and features STX's IronWolf Pro drives. Transfer speeds are up to 400 MB/s and there's the same USB-C and Thunderbolt compatibility as the Shuttle. The models range in price from $419 (4TB) to $739 (16TB), include the complimentary month of Adobe's All Apps, and are available this month.