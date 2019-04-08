FDA rejects Zogenix application for Dravet med Fintepla

The FDA has issued a Refusal to File (RTF) letter to Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) related to its marketing application seeking approval for FINTEPLA (fenfluramine hydrochloride) for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.

An RTF letter means that the agency determined that the filing was not complete enough to allow for a thorough review.

In this case, the FDA cited two deficiencies: certain nonclinical studies were not included to allow for an assessment of chronic administration of fenfluramine and the wrong version of the dataset was submitted.

The company says it will seek immediate guidance from the review team in order to address the issues.

Management will host a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the matter.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 4:30 pm ET.