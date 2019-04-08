Greenlane launches IPO priced between $14-$16/share

Greenlane Holdings has commenced an IPO of ~5.33M shares of its Class A common stock, of which Greenlane will be offering ~4.67M shares and the selling stockholders will be offering ~0.67M shares.

The selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.8M shares.

The price range for the IPO is currently estimated to be between $14-$16/share.

Greenlane has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GNLN.