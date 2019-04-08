S&P and Nasdaq eke out gain; Dow drops on Boeing, GE weakness

Stocks mostly edged higher after digesting the strong gains of the past two weeks, but the Dow snapped a three-day winning streak as Boeing and GE both fell sharply.

"Equity trends remain steadfastly bullish but are now getting stretched, and have arrived at near-term areas where resistance could set in," says Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors. "Momentum is nearing overbought territory yet again after one of the best quarters in over 20 year."

The S&P 500 energy sector (+0.5%) and was a consistent leader throughout the day as WTI crude oil broke out to fresh five-month highs, +2.1% to $64.40/bbl, supported by ongoing concerns stemming from the military conflict in Libya.

The S&P 500 information technology (+0.5%), consumer staples (+0.4%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) sectors also enjoyed relatively strong gains.

In U.S. economic data, February factory orders fell 0.5% but shipments increased 0.4%; Treasury yields edged higher on the data, with the two-year and 10-year yields both rising 2 bps to 2.36 and 2.52%, respectively.