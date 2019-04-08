Apple leads healthcare 'digital disruption' - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley says healthcare is an opportunity for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to "lead digital disruption" like "iTunes did for Music or the App Store for mobile services."

Key quote: "Although others have greater capability in artificial intelligence (Google), voice (Amazon), and enterprise cloud (Microsoft), we think Apple's advantages include its outsized user base - particularly in wearables, a proven services platform, and trust as a steward of data privacy."

Morgan Stanley sees a $3.5T TAM in the U.S. for healthcare, which is "nascent in its digital transformation."