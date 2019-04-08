Standard Chartered poised to settle U.S., U.K probes for over $1B

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) is expected to pay a little over $1B to resolve an almost five-year investigation into potential U.S. sanctions violations regarding banking for Iran-controlled entities in Dubai and a related U.K. investigation, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Officials target Tuesday morning to settle the case, two sources said.

Standard Chartered has been under deferred prosecution agreements with the U.S. since 2012, when it paid $667M for moving millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of customers in Iran, Sudan, Libya, and Burma.

The pact has been extended several times and the latest is set to expire on Wednesday.

It's also expected to pay ~$134M penalty under a settlement with U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority related to historical financial crime controls.

