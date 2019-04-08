Callon Petroleum sells non-core Midland Basin assets for $260M

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) agrees to sell non-core assets in the Midland Basin to an unnamed buyer for $260M plus potential incremental cash payments of as much as $60M based upon future commodity prices.

CPE says the sale comprises its Ranger operating area in the southern Midland Basin, which averaged ~4K boe/day (52% oil) in February; CPE says its capital plans for the year are unchanged, since no activity was planned in the Ranger area for 2019.

CPE says it also completed a strategic trade during Q1 that expanded our contiguous position in northwest Howard County, resulting in a net increase of 167 net acres to its Midland Basin leasehold position and generating $14M in cash proceeds.