Nasdaq Q1 U.S. equity market share slips to 19.8% from Q4

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reports Q1 2019 U.S. equity matched shares of 90.6B, representing market share of 19.8%, compares with 108.3B, or 20.3% market share in Q4 2018.

Revenue capture per share of 47 cents per 1,000 shares traded vs. 45 cents in Q4.

European equity value of shares traded of $211B, or 66.8% market share, in Q1 compares with $220B, or 65.9% share, in Q4.

Revenue capture of 11 cents per $1,000 traded, unchanged from Q4.

U.S. equity options Q1 volume of 406M, or 38.4% market share, compares with 482M, or 38.4% share, in Q4.

Revenue capture of 15 cents per contract, unchanged from Q4