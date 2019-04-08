Alta Mesa Resources provides bank borrowing update

Alta Mesa Resources has drawn substantially all of the remaining capacity under its senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Credit Facility had a borrowing base of $370M after the most recent borrowing base determination on April 1, 2019, which decreased the borrowing base by $30M.

Cash held following the draw of ~$86M, is intended for general corporate purposes.

Also, NASDAQ notifies the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule for continued listing due to the delay in filing its Annual Report for FY18.

Alta Mesa retains Perella Weinberg Partners and Tudor Pickering Holt as its financial advisor to assist with analyzing and considering financial alternatives.

(NASDAQ:AMR) is +9.5% in AH session

Press Release