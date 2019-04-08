FTC wants more info on Altria's JUUL investment

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) gets a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission regarding its investment in JUUL Labs (JUUL) that closed in December 2018.

As part of the HSR Act review process, the FTC issued the second request on April 8, 2019 to extend the waiting period while the FTC conducts its review.

Altria slips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

The waiting period is extended until 30 days after the parties have substantially complied with the second request, though it's common for that period to be extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

Altria will work to provide answers to the FTC's outstanding questions promptly.

Altria continues to anticipate that the conversion of its JUUL shares will occur as planned.

