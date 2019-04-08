Laredo Petroleum to cut personnel costs by ~25%; promotes Beyer to CFO

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) announces measures to cut G&A expenses and capitalized employee costs by ~25%/year.

LPI says the steps include reducing total employee count by ~20%, including a greater than 40% reduction at the level of VP and above, resulting in $30M/year in savings.

Separately, LPI promotes Michael Beyer to Senior VP and CFO, replacing Richard Buterbaugh, effective immediately.

Beyer joined LPI in 2007, serving most recently as the company's Chief Accounting Officer.

Buterbaugh became CFO in 2012, just a few months after joining the company as senior VP of Investor Relations.