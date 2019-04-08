Golden Entertainment announces pricing of senior notes offering

Golden Entertainment (GDEN -2.6% ) has priced $375M in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100%.

Golden intends to use the net proceeds to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing Second Lien Credit Agreement, First Lien Credit Agreement and a portion in the Existing First Lien Credit Agreement.

The Offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

