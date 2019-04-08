Accenture to acquire French Google Cloud specialist Cirruseo

More M&A news from Accenture (NYSE:ACN), which says it will acquire Cirruseo, a Google Cloud service provider in France.

Terms weren't disclosed. The move requires consultation with works councils before completion.

It would strengthen Accenture's Google Cloud experience in France and across Europe, the company says.

“The combination of Cirruseo’s mastery of Google Cloud technologies with our expertise in digital marketing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity would enhance our ability to deliver a unique end-to-end service offering to help clients with their digital transformations," says Accenture's Olivier Girard.

Previously: Accenture acquires Spanish brand agency (Apr. 08 2019)