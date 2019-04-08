Massachusetts lawmakers propose bill to strengthen nat gas pipeline safety

Massachusetts members of Congress propose new federal pipeline safety requirements in response to last September's fatal natural gas explosions and fires in Lawrence.

Sen. Markey and Rep. Trahan say the bill would require on-site monitoring of pressure regulation stations so employees could quickly shut off gas flow in an emergency and require other safety features to help avoid over-pressurizations that were blamed for the disaster.

In response to the new legislation, Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource (NYSE:NI) say they already have adopted the vast majority of the proposed critical safety provisions: "Ever since the tragic event of Sept. 13, we have been taking tangible and forward-looking safety steps so something like that won’t happen again."

