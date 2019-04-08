Frontline keeps rising after Pareto boosts to Buy

Shares in Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are still moving after hours following an upgrade today, +2.8% postmarket.

The stock jumped 13.3% today after Pareto boosted its rating to Buy from Hold, pointing to Frontline being "the only company with both a strong sponsor-backing and above-NAV valuation."

The firm expects with year-end 2020 NAV at 64 Norwegian kroner, a typical 1.25x multiple implies a share price of 80 kroner -- about $9.36 in dollar terms, and the stock closed at $7.78 today on NYSE. Earnings-based valuations could make that higher, Pareto says.