China wants to eliminate Bitcoin mining

China's state planner has labeled Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining as an "undesirable" industry in a draft proposal, recommending local governments eliminate the sector in the country.

The public will have it until May 7 to share feedback on proposed amendments, after which the final version will be published and become effective.

Last week, the price of Bitcoin soared nearly 20% in its best day since the height of the 2017 bubble, breaking $5,000 for the first time since mid-November. Today, Bitcoin is trading at $5,214.