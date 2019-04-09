Ghosn blames 'conspiracy' for his arrests

Addressing the public for the first time since his initial arrest last year, ousted Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) boss Carlos Ghosn said he was innocent and slammed former colleagues in a pre-recorded video before his rearrest last week.

"This is a conspiracy... this is not about greed or dictatorship, this is about a plot, this is about a backstabbing."

The scheme, he said, was borne out of fear that he would bring Nissan closer to its alliance partner Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) "in terms of convergence and in terms of moving towards a merger."