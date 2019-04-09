Futures cautious amid EU trade war fears

Dow futures are down 47 points, while the euro struggles for direction, as the Trump administration kicked off the process for retaliation against $11.2B worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) that the WTO has found to cause "adverse effects" to the U.S.

Products targeted ranged from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine.

"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," declared U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

It's also a reminder that the settling of a trade war with China may free the U.S. up to launch another one with the EU, sparking investor concerns about the world economy.

Oil is up 0.3% at $64.62/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1305/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.51%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV