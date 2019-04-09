May meets Merkel, Macron over Brexit

Theresa May will argue for a Brexit delay in a meeting today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, while her ministers at home hold crisis talks with the opposition to try and break the deadlock over Brexit. Sterling is struggling for direction ahead of the talks.

The gathering comes before an emergency summit tomorrow, when all 28 EU states will vote on whether to grant the U.K. an additional Brexit extension and as Tory Brexiteers call for a fresh vote of confidence in May's leadership.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP