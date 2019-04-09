Economy key concern as Israelis head to the polls

Security has been the top issue in every Israeli election since 1948, and while that won't change today, the economy has become a major factor as voters head to the polls.

Bibi Netanyahu - facing a series of corruption probes - has been Israel's prime minister since 2009 and since then, Israel's GDP has increased by 70%, boosted by the country's vaunted technology.

One way to get exposure is through the BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ), which is up almost 20% this year, outpacing even red hot U.S. tech stocks.

Other ETFs: EIS, ISRA, IZRL