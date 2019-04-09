Trump would veto Democrats' net neutrality bill

As the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepares to vote on a bill to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules, the White House has indicated President Trump would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

The Save the Internet Act would restore regulations that prohibit ISPs from blocking or throttling traffic, or from selling "fast lanes" to give certain sites preferential treatment.

Republicans oppose the effort arguing it would grant the FCC too much authority over the internet and deter private sector investment.

Related stocks: Altice (NYSE:ATUS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Cogent (NASDAQ:CCOI), Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).