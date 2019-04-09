Boeing to signal scope of 737 Max crisis

Investors will get a fresh look into Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX crisis today as the U.S. planemaker reports the number of aircraft it delivered during the first quarter (including the last two weeks of March when it halted deliveries).

Many are waiting to see if Boeing forecasts the costs of the plane's grounding, as well as additional details about the impacts on its orders and bottom line.

While the company doesn't normally give any dollar figures as part of its quarterly report, this time may be different.

Boeing currently has a backlog of 5,000 737 Max orders on its books.