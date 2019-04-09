Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on pace with La Quinta synergy target

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) says it achieved several major milestones in the integration of the La Quinta by Wyndham brand.

The company notes La Quinta's +900 hotels are now operating on the same central reservation, property management, loyalty, digital and call-center platforms as Wyndham's 19 other hotel brands.

After the successful integration, Wyndham states it's confident in its ability to deliver $60M to $70M of annual synergies from La Quinta sometime during the second half of 2019,

Wyndham acquired La Quinta in May on last year.

