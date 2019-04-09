BioAtla collaborates with BeiGene for BA3071

BioAtla, LLC and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) have entered into a global co-development and collaboration agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of BioAtla’s CAB CTLA-4 antibody (BA3071).

Under the terms of collaboration, BioAtla will co-develop the CAB-CTLA-4 antibody to defined early clinical objectives and BeiGene will be responsible for global regulatory filings and commercialization.

BioAtla will receive an upfront payment of $20M and a milestone payment of up to $249M globally and commercial milestones in the BeiGene territory, together with tiered royalties on sales in the BeiGene territory.

Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

BA3071 is an investigational conditionally active CTLA-4 inhibitor.